Apollo Hospitals launches book on COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Thursday unveiled a book on COVID-19, with contributions from 80 healthcare workers across specialties, covering all aspects of the dreaded disease.

The book titled 'Comprehensive Textbook of COVID 19' has been put together on the basis of statistical insights, scientific data and a plethora of new reports gathered from World Health Organization and advisories issued by National Health Services of some of the severely COVID-impacted countries across the globe, Apollo Hospitals said.

''The book covers all aspects of COVID that you can think of,'' Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Senior Consultant M S Kanwar said in a virtual press conference on the launch of the book.

With rapid developments and new guidelines every month on modalities and management of COVID-19, ''we thought it is essential to put together a guide that could give healthcare workers an in-depth understanding of the disease and everything associated to pre and post management along with related aspects like side-effects, long term health problems and vaccination,'' he added.

When asked about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, he said as a huge percentage of the population in India is still vulnerable, new variants might bring in a new wave.

Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said, ''The impact of COVID-19 on humanity has been unprecedented and the human, social, economic and emotional toll that this virus has left in its trail is one of both despair and hope.'' It is with this sense of diligence that 80 authors have contributed chapters for this unique book which is timely and well conceived, he added.

