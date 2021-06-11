Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya dies of post-Covid complications

Prominent neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications.

Dr Panagariya, 71, was on ventilator support for the past several days at a private hospital. His condition deteriorated in the past two days and he died on Friday, hospital sources said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)