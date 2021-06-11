Left Menu

13 Uttarakhand Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 so far: DGP

11-06-2021
13 Uttarakhand Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 so far: DGP
Thirteen Uttarakhand Police personnel have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year, officials said on Friday.

The Uttarakhand Police paid a tribute to these personnel at a programme held at its headquarters here by observing a two-minute silence.

Speaking at the programme, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said eight jawans died of COVID-19 during the first wave and five during the second.

''Their service to the needy during a crisis can never be forgotten,'' he said.

Kumar said as compared to the first wave, more police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave but they were protected to a great extent because of the vaccine.

He asked police personnel to get all their close relatives vaccinated at the earliest and remain prepared to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

