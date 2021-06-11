22 U.S. states urge Supreme Court to uphold CDC eviction ban

The state attorneys general of 22 U.S. states on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium.

Last week, a group of landlords asked the high court to issue an order that would effectively end the federal government's national ban on residential evictions. The CDC order is set to expire on June 30. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky declined to say this week if the agency will again extend the order, saying discussions are ongoing.

