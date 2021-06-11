Over 180 Indore kids lose earning parent to COVID-19

Some180-odd children in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have lost an earning parent to COVID-19, local MP Shankar Lalwani said on Friday.

Indore is Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of over 1.52 lakh, including 1,366 deaths.

Lalwani said a campaign was being started to help such children, seeking to ensure they continue studying in the schools they are in currently as well as get them financial aid.

A woman who had come with her 11-year-old son as well as an infant in her arms to the MP seeking help said her husband had died on May 6 this year from COVID-19. ''He was working in a private company. I need assistance to bring up my children,'' she told PTI.

Lalwani said, so far, 182 such children had been contacted, and plans were afoot to get them help through state government schemes or from NGOs.

