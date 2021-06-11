Left Menu

Over 180 Indore kids lose earning parent to COVID-19

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:47 IST
Over 180 Indore kids lose earning parent to COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Some180-odd children in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have lost an earning parent to COVID-19, local MP Shankar Lalwani said on Friday.

Indore is Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of over 1.52 lakh, including 1,366 deaths.

Lalwani said a campaign was being started to help such children, seeking to ensure they continue studying in the schools they are in currently as well as get them financial aid.

A woman who had come with her 11-year-old son as well as an infant in her arms to the MP seeking help said her husband had died on May 6 this year from COVID-19. ''He was working in a private company. I need assistance to bring up my children,'' she told PTI.

Lalwani said, so far, 182 such children had been contacted, and plans were afoot to get them help through state government schemes or from NGOs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021