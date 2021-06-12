Left Menu

Brazil reports 85,149 new cases of COVID-19, 2,216 deaths in day -ministry

Updated: 12-06-2021 03:28 IST
Brazil has had 85,149 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,216 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has registered 17,296,118 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 484,235, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

