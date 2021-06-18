Left Menu

Prime Minister Draghi urges Italians to keep up vaccination drive

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:23 IST
  • Italy

Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged Italians on Friday to get fully vaccinated against coronavirus, acknowledging that there was confusion after the government banned the AstraZeneca shot to people over the age of 60.

Italy's medicine agency AIFA said on Monday that those aged under 60 who had received a first dose of AstraZeneca could be given a different vaccine when they got their second dose.

However, officials have said the vaccination campaign has slipped this week because of safety concerns, with many people apparently worried about mixing shots.

