Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh achieved a unique feat on Sunday, vaccinating over 12.56 lakh people under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a record in any one province in the world.

By 6 pm, a total of 12,56,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

So far, 1.10 crore people in the state got the first dose and 27.29 lakh the second dose since the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16.

A sum of 1.37 crore vaccine doses (first and second) were administered in the state so far.

The Mega Vaccination Drive, with focus on persons over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

By 2 pm, 9,02,308 people were inoculated, according to the Health Department data.

By 3.30 pm, the number crossed the one million mark.

As a total of 14 lakh doses were kept ready for the drive, Health department officials hoped that by the end of the day, the entire stock could be exhausted.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.48 lakh and 1.43 lakh vaccinations so far on Sunday.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also crossed one lakh each.

On April 14, 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in AP, then a record high in a day in the country.

