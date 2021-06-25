Thousands of vaccines set to expire in Romania

Romania's national vaccination committee chief announced tens of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are set to expire and will likely have to be destroyed. “On June 30, 35,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses expire. We probably won't be able to use them. They will enter the destruction procedure,” Valeriu Gheorghita said in a press conference Thursday. AstraZeneca is one of four authorized vaccines currently being administered in Romania but has faced a low uptake in the country of more than 19 million, where around just 23 per cent of the population have been fully inoculated against COVID-19. In recent weeks, daily vaccinations have sharply dropped. In mid-May, around 100,000 vaccines were being administered a day, compared to around just 25,000 a day over the last week.

Since the pandemic began, more than a million COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Romania, and nearly 33,000 have died.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)