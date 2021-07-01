Thailand reports new daily record of 57 coronavirus deaths

Thailand on Thursday reported a daily record of 57 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,080 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 5,533 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 264,834. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Ed Davies)

