Thailand reports new daily record of 57 coronavirus deaths
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 01-07-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 06:43 IST
Thailand on Thursday reported a daily record of 57 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,080 since the pandemic started last year.
The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 5,533 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 264,834. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Ed Davies)
