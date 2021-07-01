Left Menu

German vaccine body says a vaccine double dose protects well against Delta variant

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:47 IST
German vaccine body says a vaccine double dose protects well against Delta variant
Germany's STIKO vaccination commission said on Thursday that UK studies show that two vaccines doses seem to provide as much protection against the Delta variant as against other variants.

In addition, it said, subject to further feedback, people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine are recommended to get an mRNA vaccine as a second dose with at least a four-week gap between.

