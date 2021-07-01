Nearly 79 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi: Govt bulletin
A total of 78,93,609 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, according to the Delhi governments vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday.Over 1,46,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. There are a total of 7,27,000 vaccine doses -- 2,30,000 of Covaxin and 4,97,700 of Covishield -- left.Delhis current daily vaccination capacity is 2,26,552, the bulletin said.
A total of 78,93,609 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday.
Over 1,46,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Of these, 1,21,810 beneficiaries received the first dose and 24,415 were given the second dose, the bulletin stated.
Out of the people vaccinated on Wednesday, 36,630 were in the 45-60 age group and 1,09,277 were in the 18-44 age group, it said.
According to the bulletin, as on Thursday morning, Delhi had four days' worth of vaccine stock left. There are a total of 7,27,000 vaccine doses -- 2,30,000 of Covaxin and 4,97,700 of Covishield -- left.
Delhi's current daily vaccination capacity is 2,26,552, the bulletin said.
