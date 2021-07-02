The White House said it would send out special teams to hot spots around the United States to combat the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant amid rising cases in parts of the country where vaccination rates remain low. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Euro 2020 soccer tournament was blamed for a surge in cases as fans have flocked to stadiums, bars and spectator zones across Europe to watch the action while the pandemic still raged. * Europe's drug regulator said the vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta, but called for active monitoring by vaccine manufacturers to stay alert.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident Britons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be able to travel abroad this year. * A night-time curfew will be imposed in several Portuguese municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and the city of Porto.

* Czechs will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test when they return from summer holidays abroad if they are not fully vaccinated. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia will impose emergency measures until July 20 to contain an exponential spike in cases that has strained the medical system. * Japan is considering an extension of two weeks to a month for coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas, Japanese media said.

AMERICAS * Bolivia's government is looking to stabilize the country's economy, which last year plunged the most in over half a century, with a mix of fiscal spending, vaccines and gold.

* Dominican health authorities will on Thursday begin distributing a third dose of vaccine in an effort to protect against more contagious new variants. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates announced a travel ban on citizens to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria, state news agency (WAM) reported. * The South African Medical Association threatened to take the government to court because scores of new junior doctors cannot find work placements despite staff shortages during the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said it has applied for emergency use approval of its three-dose vaccine that showed efficacy of 66.6% in an interim study and could become the second home-grown shot if regulators consent.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets rose on strong European and U.S. shares on Thursday, with stocks brushing off a rapid re-acceleration in cases and oil and the dollar extending their first-half rallies.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June, suggesting the labor market recovery from the pandemic was gaining traction. * Rising U.S. vaccinations are driving the jobs recovery in the food and accommodations sector, but not in industries where workers can more easily do their jobs from home, a blog published by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank showed.

