Odisha reports 3,222 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:47 IST
Odisha reported 3,222 new COVID-19 cases and 46 more deaths on Friday, a Health Department official said.

The state has so far reported 9,16,109 cases, while the toll reached 4,109, he said.

Nine of the latest deaths were reported from the Khurda district. Puri, Sundergarh and Nayagarh reported four deaths each, followed by three deaths each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Sambalpur.

Of the new cases, 1,838 were detected in the quarantine centres while the rest 1,384 were local contact cases.

Cuttack district recorded the highest number of new cases at 619, followed by Khurda (422) and Jagatsinghpur (212).

The state at present has 30,950 active cases.

As many as 8,80,997 patients have recovered from the disease, including 3,457 on Thursday.

The new cases were reported after testing 74,225 samples on Thursday.

Odisha received 10 lakh doses of Covisheild vaccines in the last two days, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

