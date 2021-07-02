Left Menu

Goa reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:40 IST
Goa recorded 183 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,67,103, a health department official said.

With two fatalities, the death toll mounted to 3,062, he added.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,61,867 with 285 persons getting discharged during the day. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state now.

With 3,700 tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 9,30,332.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 1,67,103, New cases 183, Death toll 3,062, Total recovered 1,61,867, Active cases 2,174, Samples tested to date 9,30,332.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

