Goa reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Goa recorded 183 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,67,103, a health department official said.

With two fatalities, the death toll mounted to 3,062, he added.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,61,867 with 285 persons getting discharged during the day. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state now.

With 3,700 tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 9,30,332.

