59 pc men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives: Survey

With work from home becoming a norm due to Covid-19, a survey has revealed that 59 percent of men interviewed admitted that work-related stress is affecting their personal lives.

With the pandemic going on and the third wave of Covid-19 approaching, the importance of mental wellbeing along with physical wellbeing has been increasing, according to a survey by job site SCIKEY Market Network.

The survey revealed that 59 percent of men interviewed admitted to work stress affecting their personal lives in comparison to 56 percent of women.

With the work from the home norm and increased workload, employees are facing challenges with their jobs, which is taking a toll on their mental health and personal lives, the survey has revealed.

The survey was conducted by SCIKEY Market Network among 2,500 participants across the metro cities in India during June 20-26, 2021.

According to the survey, only 23 percent of men said they can rely on a supervisor when asked about the workplace environment.

About 20 percent of men feel their workplace is not supportive in comparison to 16 percent of women, while 68 percent of men said they are at times distracted during the work hours compared to 77 percent of women respondents, it noted.

As work has always been an integral factor for most men due to family reliability and responsibility, job loss has also been a factor contributing to the stress which eventually leads to future concerns, the survey revealed.

Over 22 percent of men have been affected due to the job loss and 60 percent are concerned about their future, it said.

On the other hand, only 17 percent of women are found to be affected due to the job loss and 27 percent are worried about their future, it added.

The survey also said that when it comes to workload, only 30 percent of men stated it as an issue and only 25 percent believed that work expectations are beyond their capacity to deliver.

Although 35 percent feel that there is no line between their personal and professional lives, the survey revealed that men found unrealistic deadlines (22 percent), an overwhelming number of issues (20 percent), interpersonal conflicts, and violence (7 percent), poor problem solving (22 percent) and poor communication (23 percent) to be the factors contributing to increasing the stress and affecting their personal lives altogether.

Further, the finding suggested that the common symptoms of stress found in men and women respectively are frequent episodes of aggression (40 percent and 33 percent), mood swings (52 percent and 50 percent), yelling at loved ones (33 percent and 27 percent), headache (48 percent and 67 percent), and physical tension (20 percent and 33 percent).

''The third wave of Covid seems to be approaching soon enough, leading to the extension of work from home, making it challenging for employees to balance personal and work life. The value-added to the economy by people who are at work and have or have had mental health problems is currently very high,'' SCIKEY Market Network co-founder Karunjit Kumar Dhir said.

During this period, it is of the utmost importance to discuss and prioritize the mental wellbeing of employees at the workplace, he added.

