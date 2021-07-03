Left Menu

Ukraine investigates cause of man's death after COVID shot

It is important to note that serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population," Pfizer said. About 2 million people in Ukraine have received their first shot since February, but no deaths caused by vaccination have been reported.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:42 IST
Ukraine investigates cause of man's death after COVID shot
About 2 million people in Ukraine have received their first shot since February, but no deaths caused by vaccination have been reported. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's health ministry is investigating why a 47-year-old man died four hours after he received a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the ministry said late on Friday.

It said the death may have no connection to the shot and that another five people who were vaccinated from the same vial as the man who died were in a satisfactory condition. The ministry said that under Ukrainian law and international standards for the organisation of pharmacovigilance for adverse events after immunisation, every death that occurs within 30 days of immunisation must be investigated.

"Our immediate thoughts are with the bereaved family. We take adverse events that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously. We note at this time that no causal link has been established in this case," Pfizer said in a statement. "To date, more than 400 million people around the world have been vaccinated with our vaccine. It is important to note that serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population," Pfizer said.

About 2 million people in Ukraine have received their first shot since February, but no deaths caused by vaccination have been reported. Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around 2.24 million COVID-19 cases and 52,460 deaths as of July 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021