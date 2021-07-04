UP govt plants 25 crore saplings

Uttar Pradesh set a new record by planting 25 crore saplings in a single day on Sunday, it said in a statement.

As part of the state government's 'Van Mahotsav' programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in a plantation drive in Sultanpur along the Purvanchal Expressway, the statement said.

Over one billion saplings have been planted in the state since Adityanath became chief minister, it added.

Participating in one such programme, Governor Anandiben Patel established a 'Smiriti Vatika' in Jhansi under which she planted saplings that are rich in nutrients and medicinal properties.

The total number of saplings planted in the vatika was around 5,000, the government said.

The record for planting 25 crore saplings was achieved at 5.49 pm sharp. By 6.15 pm, as many as 25,50,90,119 saplings had been planted in the state, the statement said, adding the figure stood at 25,51,04,004 at 8.29 pm.

Adityanath announced the setting up of five industrial clusters along the new Purvanchal Expressway during the plantation programme.

Industrial development in the Purvanchal area will lead to jobs for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

''Under the leadership of the prime minister, in the near future, the state will be the largest economy in India. For the people of Purvanchal, keeping this expressway at the centre, our government has decided to develop five industrial clusters at five locations,'' the chief minister said.

''There will be IT parks at some places, ODOP at some places, textile parks, and this will provide jobs to many youth,'' he added.

''Our government is working on an action plan around the Purvanchal Expressway area so that the youth of Uttar Pradesh can get jobs in Uttar Pradesh itself and contribute towards the development of the state by following the path of self-reliance. The youth of our state will contribute towards making it a USD1 billion economy,'' Adityanath said.

Appealing to people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols religiously, he said the state has controlled the pandemic spread to a large extent with the support of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

''The state government is providing all facilities from testing to vaccination to sanitisation. Please don't be careless, listen to the surveillance committees and follow their advice. Get vaccinated as the vaccine is the only protective shield against coronavirus,'' the UP CM said.

