Brazil COVID-19 deaths surpass 524,000 -Health Ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 02:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 27,783 new COVID-19 cases and 830 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

That brought the total in Brazil to 18,769,808 cases and 524,417 deaths.

