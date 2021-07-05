Brazil COVID-19 deaths surpass 524,000 -Health Ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 02:00 IST
Brazil registered 27,783 new COVID-19 cases and 830 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
That brought the total in Brazil to 18,769,808 cases and 524,417 deaths.
