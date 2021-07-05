Left Menu

Day 103 of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay

While some municipalities across the country have decided not to hold the relay on public roads due to COVID-19 concerns, it took place on public roads in 16 cities and towns in Ibaraki prefecture as originally planned.The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.

PTI | Ibaraki | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Day 103 of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay continued its journey across Ibaraki prefecture on Monday. On the second day in Ibaraki, the torch relay crossed 7 cities and towns and arrived in Tsukuba City to conclude the Ibaraki leg of the relay.

Veteran Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi was one of Monday's torchbearers. While some municipalities across the country have decided not to hold the relay on public roads due to COVID-19 concerns, it took place on public roads in 16 cities and towns in Ibaraki prefecture as originally planned.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.

It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.

