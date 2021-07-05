Left Menu

3,703 cases of Black Fungus, 295 deaths in AP so far

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:12 IST
3,703 cases of Black Fungus, 295 deaths in AP so far
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amaravati, July 5 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 3,703 cases of Black Fungus and 295 deaths.

Government data revealed on Monday that of the total, 1,300 mucormycosis patients were now undergoing treatment in hospitals across the state after 2,075 had recovered.

Necessary surgeries were performed on 1,498 patients so far, it said.

Black Fungus cases increased by 374 and deaths by 42 in the last one week.

The Medical and Health Department has made 20,640 Amphotericin-B and 29,633 Posaconazole injections available to all 13 districts in the state.

Chittoor, which has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, also topped in Black Fungus fatalities with 53.

It also has the highest number of 264 active cases.

Anantapuramu and East Godavari reported 38 deaths each and Krishna 34.

SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram each reported only one mucormycosis death so far.

Though it reported only 21 Black Fungus cases so far, West Godavari had eight fatalities out of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

