We can't think only about COVID, British health minister says
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The world can no longer think only about COVID-19 and ignore the other critical health issues, economic problems and education challenges that have build up during the pandemic, Britain's health minister said on Tuesday.
"We can't live in a world where the only thing that we are thinking about is COVID - and not about all the other health problems, our economic problems, our education challenges and we have to make use of a vaccine that is thankfully working," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.
"When I came into this department with a fresh set of eyes - it is shocking when you look at all the other health problems that have built up: Some 7 million people have not come forward during the pandemic for help from the NHS with their health problems."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Health
- Sajid Javid
- COVID
- Sky News
ALSO READ
I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive & promotive role in healthcare of masses: PM Narendra Modi.
Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day
Nominations open for 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards
Health News Roundup: Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight; Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths, and more
UP: Village head, brother booked for threatening female health worker