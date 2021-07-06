Left Menu

We can't think only about COVID, British health minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 11:56 IST
The world can no longer think only about COVID-19 and ignore the other critical health issues, economic problems and education challenges that have build up during the pandemic, Britain's health minister said on Tuesday.

"We can't live in a world where the only thing that we are thinking about is COVID - and not about all the other health problems, our economic problems, our education challenges and we have to make use of a vaccine that is thankfully working," Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

"When I came into this department with a fresh set of eyes - it is shocking when you look at all the other health problems that have built up: Some 7 million people have not come forward during the pandemic for help from the NHS with their health problems."

