To save child, kindness in God's Own Country touches zenith

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
In a display of humanity, Rs 18 crore was raised in Kerala through online crowdfunding in a week, to save the life of an 18-month-old child suffering from a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy.

Mohammed, son of PK Rafeeq and Mariyumma, requires a dose of Zolgensma, which is considered one of the most expensive drugs in the world.

The treatment committee on Monday informed the public that over Rs 18 crore reached the bank accounts opened for donations and asked the people not to deposit anymore.

''We have received more than Rs 18 crore in the bank account. The people came together and raised this amount for our little boy,'' Mattel panchayat president Farisha told reporters.

The treatment committee, headed by MLA M Vijin, had a week ago appealed to the public to crowdfund for the treatment of Mohammed.

The campaign was taken over by social media resulting in raising an amount within seven days from across the world.

Incidentally, 15-year-old Afra, the elder sister of Mohammed, was also affected by the same disease.

The medicine will have to be procured from abroad and the treatment committee has petitioned the state government to initiate the process for procurement.

Medical experts suggest that the child will have to be administered the dose of the medicine before he reaches the age of two.

