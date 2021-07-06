Left Menu

Over 1.66 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

New Delhi, July 6 PTI More than 1.66 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Over 37.07 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,000 doses are in the pipeline.Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,40,60,197 doses, the ministry said.The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

