Three children dead, several ailing since June-end in MP village

Three children have died and around a dozen others are suffering from cold, cough, and fever over the past 10 days in a village in Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, though their COVID-19 reports have returned negative, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The incident is from Chandmari in the Puroshottampur area of the district and a medical team was sent there on Monday to examine the ailing children and get them tested for coronavirus, said Chief Medical and Health Officer RS Pandey.

''These children have tested negative for COVID-19. Three children, around three years old, have died in the area since June 27. Their parents have tested negative for coronavirus. One of the deceased children had undergone tuberculosis treatment. We are monitoring the situation,'' the CMHO said.

