Left Menu

Three children dead, several ailing since June-end in MP village

Three children have died and around a dozen others are suffering from cold, cough and fever over the past 10 days in a village in Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, though their COVID-19 reports have returned negative, a senior official said on Tuesday.The incident is from Chandmari in Puroshottampur area of the district and a medical team was sent there on Monday to examine the ailing children and get them tested for coronavirus, said Chief Medical and Health Officer RS Pandey.These children have tested negative for COVID-19.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:20 IST
Three children dead, several ailing since June-end in MP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children have died and around a dozen others are suffering from cold, cough, and fever over the past 10 days in a village in Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, though their COVID-19 reports have returned negative, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The incident is from Chandmari in the Puroshottampur area of the district and a medical team was sent there on Monday to examine the ailing children and get them tested for coronavirus, said Chief Medical and Health Officer RS Pandey.

''These children have tested negative for COVID-19. Three children, around three years old, have died in the area since June 27. Their parents have tested negative for coronavirus. One of the deceased children had undergone tuberculosis treatment. We are monitoring the situation,'' the CMHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021