Vietnam reports new daily record 1,029 coronavirus cases

Vietnam reported 1,029 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a new daily record increase. Most of the cases were in the southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Health said. It was the second successive day of more than 1,000 infections. (Editing by Martin Petty)

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

