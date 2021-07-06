COVID-19: Punjab witnesses 190 more infections

Punjab reported 190 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the total count to 5,96,736, while five more deaths pushed the toll to 16,131, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,015 from 2,118 on Monday.

Two deaths were reported from Bathinda and one each from Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, Amritsar reported 21 infections, followed by 19 in Ludhiana and 15 in Bathinda.

The state's positivity rate stood at 0.48 per cent.

With 280 recoveries from the infection, the number of recovered persons reached 5,78,590, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,11,55,450 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 10 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,752, according to the medical bulletin. With no death, the toll remained 809.

The number of active cases stood at 106, according to the bulletin.

With 22 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the recoveries reached 60,837, said the bulletin.

A total of 5,76,457 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,13,444 tested negative while reports of 13 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

