Brazil registers 1,780 new COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 62,504 new COVID-19 cases and 1,780 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 526,892 deaths.
