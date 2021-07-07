Left Menu

Brazil registers 1,780 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 07-07-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 02:45 IST
Brazil registered 62,504 new COVID-19 cases and 1,780 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 526,892 deaths.

