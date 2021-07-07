Left Menu

Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:31 IST
Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1.67 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021