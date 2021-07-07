Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 1.67 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said.
The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
