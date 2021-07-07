Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 striving to ensure safety, chief organiser tells U.N.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:11 IST
Tokyo 2020 striving to ensure safety, chief organiser tells U.N.
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Tokyo 2020 Games are striving to ensure safety for all participants by taking effective public health measures against COVID-19, Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the organising committee, said on Wednesday.

Muto, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva by pre-recorded video, added: "Through the successful hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Games, we hope to show the world that people have the right to live healthier and happier lives, even in difficult circumstances."

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who is due to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday from Switzerland, told the council that the global event opening in 16 days "will send a powerful message to the world of peace and solidarity", including gender equality and diversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021