Genome sequencing laboratory inaugurated at LNJP Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at LNJP Hospital and said it will detect the lethality of the coronavirus variant and help the government make preparations for it.

Last month, Kejriwal had announced that two genome sequencing laboratories to identify variants of coronavirus will come up at the LNJP Hospital and at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. These labs have been set up as part of the Delhi government's preparations for a possible third wave of coronavirus.

''Launched the COVID genome sequencing facility at LNJP Hospital, Delhi. New variants of corona are emerging all over the world, the lethality of any new variant of corona can be detected in this lab in Delhi so that the government can work on the strategy and treatment to stop its spread,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the launch.

