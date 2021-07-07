Left Menu

Genome sequencing laboratory inaugurated at LNJP Hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:40 IST
Genome sequencing laboratory inaugurated at LNJP Hospital
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at LNJP Hospital and said it will detect the lethality of the coronavirus variant and help the government make preparations for it.

Last month, Kejriwal had announced that two genome sequencing laboratories to identify variants of coronavirus will come up at the LNJP Hospital and at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. These labs have been set up as part of the Delhi government's preparations for a possible third wave of coronavirus.

''Launched the COVID genome sequencing facility at LNJP Hospital, Delhi. New variants of corona are emerging all over the world, the lethality of any new variant of corona can be detected in this lab in Delhi so that the government can work on the strategy and treatment to stop its spread,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021