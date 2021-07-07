Indonesia reports record COVID-19 deaths of more than 1,000

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 34,379 new coronavirus infections and 1,040 new deaths, both daily records, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It was the third consecutive day of record new infections in Indonesia and the fourth straight day for record deaths, which brought total infections to 2,379,297 and fatalities to 62,908.

