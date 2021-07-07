Left Menu

Singapore eyes sports, conferences, concerts for vaccinated residents

The announcement came as Singapore sees an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination rate and very few locally transmitted cases in recent weeks. Authorities are aiming for more liberal social measures for those fully vaccinated, like gatherings of up to eight people, the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:53 IST
Singapore eyes sports, conferences, concerts for vaccinated residents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore is aiming to allow bigger gatherings for conferences, live music, sports, weddings, and religious events for people fully vaccinated against coronavirus later this month when it expects more than half of its population to be immunized.

The plan would follow a loosening of some coronavirus restrictions from next week, including allowing up to five people to dine at restaurants, its health ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement came as Singapore sees an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination rate and very few locally transmitted cases in recent weeks.

Authorities are aiming for more liberal social measures for those fully vaccinated, like gatherings of up to eight people, the ministry said. More may also be allowed to return to the workplace, based on the percentage of fully vaccinated employees.

However, the looser measures would apply only to those inoculated under the national program, which uses Moderna and the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Sinovac's CoronaVac is only available in private healthcare institutions and is not a part of Singapore's national program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021