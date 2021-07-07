Left Menu

Vaccine against pneumococcal infections to be given for free to kids under 1: BMC

Under the extended vaccination programme, vaccines for prevention of diseases like BCG, polio, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis-B, H influenza-B, rotavirus, measles, rubella were being given, but now as per a directive of the Maharashtra government PCV has been added in the list, the civic body said.According to the BMC, in 2010, approximately one lakh children below the age of five died due to pneumococcal disease, while 5 to 6 lakh kids were infected by it the same year.Pneumococcal is a lung disease caused because of infection from streptococcus pneumonia bacterias.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:19 IST
Vaccine against pneumococcal infections to be given for free to kids under 1: BMC
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it is soon going to administer Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) to children below one year of age to protect them from pneumococcal infections.

According to a BMC release, the vaccine is useful for protecting children from pneumonia and pneumococcal diseases and it will be given free at the civic body's health centres, dispensaries and hospitals.

Pneumococcal infections are caused by the bacterium streptococcus pneumoniae and can lead to pneumonia, blood poisoning (sepsis) and meningitis.

''The number of children under the age of one in the BMC's jurisdiction is more than 1.5 lakh. All these children will benefit from this vaccine,'' said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

The PCV vaccine will be given in three doses - two primary doses at 6 weeks of age, 14 weeks and one booster dose at 9 months of age, according to the BMC. Under the extended vaccination programme, vaccines for prevention of diseases like BCG, polio, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis-B, H influenza-B, rotavirus, measles, rubella were being given, but now as per a directive of the Maharashtra government PCV has been added in the list, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, in 2010, approximately one lakh children below the age of five died due to pneumococcal disease, while 5 to 6 lakh kids were infected by it the same year.

Pneumococcal is a lung disease caused because of infection from streptococcus pneumonia bacterias. The disease causes difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath, fever and coughing. If the infection is severe, it can lead to death from meningitis, pneumonia and septicemia, the BMC said.

It said the Government of India has made PCV available under the public immunization programme to protect children from pneumococcal diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021