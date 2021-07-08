Left Menu

Taiwan receives another 1.1M doses of vaccine from Japan

Taiwan on Thursday received 1.13 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan in the second such donation this year. Taiwan had signed commitments to purchase more than 29 million doses of vaccines, but given global supply constraints and manufacturing delays, it was left with only about 700,000 doses when the number of cases rose sharply in May. Taiwans allies, including the U.S. and Japan, have stepped in, enabling the island to start distributing the shots quickly.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:02 IST
Taiwan receives another 1.1M doses of vaccine from Japan
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan on Thursday received 1.13 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan in the second such donation this year. Once desperately lacking jabs, Taiwan has benefited from vaccine diplomacy, receiving near 5 million doses from the United States and Japan following its worst outbreak starting in May that was being driven by a more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Taiwan has also accused China, which claims the self-ruled island as its renegade territory, of intervening to block the delivery of vaccines. China denies it as an attempt by the island's government to shift responsibility for a recent surge. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung thanked Japan shortly before the vaccines arrived. "We are once again expressing our gratitude," he said. Taiwan had signed commitments to purchase more than 29 million doses of vaccines, but given global supply constraints and manufacturing delays, it was left with only about 700,000 doses when the number of cases rose sharply in May. Taiwan's allies, including the U.S. and Japan, have stepped in, enabling the island to start distributing the shots quickly. Now, 11.45% of the population have received at least one shot. Under bilateral arrangements, Japan has donated 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine each to Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. Similar shipments are planned for Thailand and the Philippines later this month.

On Wednesday, Taiwan received a batch of 626,000 doses from AstraZeneca that it had purchased itself, the official Central News Agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021