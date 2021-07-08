Left Menu

Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery

PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:15 IST
Pope Francis temporarily had a fever three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican's daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did have a "fever episode'' temporarily Wednesday evening.

"This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative," the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a "severe" narrowing of the large intestine.

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a "fever episode," while the English translation said Francis "temporary ran a high temperature." The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version.

The statement said Francis' recovery is continuing as planned and that "at this particular moment, he looks toward all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care.'' Francis underwent three hours of planned surgery Sunday. He is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming there are no complications, the Vatican has said.

