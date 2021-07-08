Left Menu

Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination at civic, govt centres suspended on July 9

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:56 IST
Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination at civic, govt centres suspended on July 9
Representative image
The COVID-19 vaccination drive at civic and government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on Friday due to shortage of vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

As per a statement issued by the civic body, the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

''Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the availability of vaccine stocks, and an appropriate decision has been taken,'' the BMC's statement said.

Earlier on July 1, the municipal corporation had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing paucity of vaccine doses. According to the BMC, a total of 58,84,019 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis till Wednesday, and of these, 12,29,546 beneficiaries had received the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 401 operational COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 283 are operated by the BMC, 20 are government-run and 98 are private centres.

