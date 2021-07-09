Left Menu

OPD services, surgeries in healthcare institutions to resume across Kashmir division

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:15 IST
OPD services, surgeries in healthcare institutions to resume across Kashmir division
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kashmir have ordered resumption of routine healthcare services, including OPD and surgeries, in the health institutions across the valley in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Friday.

The officials said the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir issued an order to resume the services in view of the decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across Kashmir division, a drastic decrease in the number of hospital admissions and also as a DRDO hospital has come up for coronavirus patients.

“... it is enjoined upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents & block medical officers under the administrative control of this Directorate to resume OPD, surgeries & other routine healthcare facilities services in all the health institutions under their respective jurisdictions forthwith in the interest of better patient care,” the order read.

However, the officials said the Directorate has ordered that few separate well-equipped oxygenated beds should be kept available for emergency purposes including gynaecology/obstetrics and paediatrics.

In addition, the officials said, the standard operating procedures and guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time must be adhered to in letter and spirit.

The OPD and other routine services in the hospital across the valley were stopped when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the Union territory and cases spiked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021