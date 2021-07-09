OPD services, surgeries in healthcare institutions to resume across Kashmir division

Authorities in Kashmir have ordered resumption of routine healthcare services, including OPD and surgeries, in the health institutions across the valley in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Friday.

The officials said the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir issued an order to resume the services in view of the decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across Kashmir division, a drastic decrease in the number of hospital admissions and also as a DRDO hospital has come up for coronavirus patients.

Advertisement

“... it is enjoined upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents & block medical officers under the administrative control of this Directorate to resume OPD, surgeries & other routine healthcare facilities services in all the health institutions under their respective jurisdictions forthwith in the interest of better patient care,” the order read.

However, the officials said the Directorate has ordered that few separate well-equipped oxygenated beds should be kept available for emergency purposes including gynaecology/obstetrics and paediatrics.

In addition, the officials said, the standard operating procedures and guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time must be adhered to in letter and spirit.

The OPD and other routine services in the hospital across the valley were stopped when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the Union territory and cases spiked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)