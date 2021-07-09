Vietnam reports record 1,625 new coronavirus infections
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam reported 1,625 COVID-19 infections on Friday, a new record daily increase.
Three-quarter of the cases were in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, which on Friday began 15 days of broad movement restrictions. (Editing by Martin Petty)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietnam
Advertisement