Over 37.57 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Cumulatively, 11,16,46,378 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 36,93,265 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight states namely Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:51 IST
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 37.57 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Of these, 34,01,696 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report at 7 pm.

The ministry said that 15,72,451 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,74,472 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday. Cumulatively, 11,16,46,378 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 36,93,265 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Eight states namely Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

