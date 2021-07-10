Left Menu

Haryana records 8 Covid deaths, 38 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:21 IST
Haryana records 8 Covid deaths, 38 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana on Saturday reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 38 new cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 9,542 and 7,69,243 respectively.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Gurugram, Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak and Panchkula districts.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 973 and the total number recoveries has reached 7,58,728.

Among the new cases Palwal and Kurukshetra reported four each. The recovery rate was 98.63 percent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021