Haryana records 8 Covid deaths, 38 fresh cases
Haryana on Saturday reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 38 new cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 9,542 and 7,69,243 respectively.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Gurugram, Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak and Panchkula districts.
The total number of active cases in the state stands at 973 and the total number recoveries has reached 7,58,728.
Among the new cases Palwal and Kurukshetra reported four each. The recovery rate was 98.63 percent, the bulletin said.
