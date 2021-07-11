Left Menu

19 new Covid cases in Ladakh; 35 more patients recover

PTI | Leh | Updated: 11-07-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 13:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Ladakh, raising its tally to 20,186, while 35 more patients were cured of the infection, officials said on Saturday.

All the 19 persons who returned positive for COVID-19 are from Leh district, the health department officials said.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the union territory in the past 24 hours, they said.

So far 206 people, including 148 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district, have succumbed to the viral disease, the officials said.

Of the 35 patients who were cured and discharged on Saturday, 33 were from Leh and two from Kargil, they said. A total of 19,865 patients have been cured of the disease till now in the UT.

The number of active cases has come down to 115 -- 79 in Leh and 36 in Kargil, the officials said.

