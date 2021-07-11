Vietnam reports record 1,953 new coronavirus infections on Sunday
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 11-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:57 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam reported 1,953 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, a record for daily case numbers.
Most of the cases were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, which on Friday began 15 days of broad movement restrictions.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietnam
Advertisement