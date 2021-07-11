Left Menu

Vietnam reports record 1,953 new coronavirus infections on Sunday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 11-07-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:57 IST
Vietnam reports record 1,953 new coronavirus infections on Sunday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Vietnam reported 1,953 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, a record for daily case numbers.

Most of the cases were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, which on Friday began 15 days of broad movement restrictions.

