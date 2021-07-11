Left Menu

No case of Delta Plus variant reported from sample sequencing in Tripura

While 11 samples had tested positive for the B.1.617.1Kappa variant and 138 samples had tested positive for B.1.617.2 Delta variant, the ministry said.There was no case of Delta plus reported among the aforementioned lot of sequenced samples, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 21:43 IST
No case of Delta Plus variant reported from sample sequencing in Tripura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No case of the Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported from the samples sequenced in Tripura, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The clarification by the ministry came amid some media reports claiming rising cases of the Delta plus variants in the northeastern state. The ministry in this regard informed that 152 samples were sent from Tripura to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in Kalyani for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS).

The random samples were of people tested RT-PCR positive between April and May 2021, it said.

The results of the WGS done at NIBMG Kalyani revealed that three samples had tested positive for B.1.1.7 variant. While 11 samples had tested positive for the B.1.617.1(Kappa) variant and 138 samples had tested positive for B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, the ministry said.

''There was no case of Delta plus reported among the aforementioned lot of sequenced samples,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021