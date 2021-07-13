Brazil registers 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 13-07-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 03:03 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 17,031 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 534,233 coronavirus deaths and 19,106,971 total confirmed cases.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
- South American
Advertisement