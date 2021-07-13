Left Menu

Indonesia reports record daily increase in COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia's COVID-19 task force reported 47,899 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest daily rise since record began in March 2020, bringing the total of cases to more than 2.6 million.

It also reported 864 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to over 68,000.

Also Read: Indonesia greenlights vaccines for 12 and older

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

