Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 92 - INA

The death toll in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire has risen to 92 after some wounded people died from severe burns, state news agency INA and health officials said on Tuesday.

More than 100 others were injured in the blaze, which an investigation showed began when sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank that then exploded.

Advertisement

Also Read: U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)