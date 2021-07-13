Left Menu

Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 92 - INA

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:20 IST
Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 92 - INA
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The death toll in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire has risen to 92 after some wounded people died from severe burns, state news agency INA and health officials said on Tuesday.

More than 100 others were injured in the blaze, which an investigation showed began when sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank that then exploded.

Also Read: U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iraq

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021