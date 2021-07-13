Left Menu

Spain adds 43,960 COVID-19 cases, surpasses 4 million total

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:36 IST
Spain adds 43,960 COVID-19 cases, surpasses 4 million total
  • Spain

Spain reported on Tuesday 43,960 new coronavirus infections, surpassing 4 million cases since the pandemic began as the more contagious Delta variant drives a surge among unvaccinated young people.

The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 437 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, up from 368 cases a day earlier, health ministry data showed. Among 20-29 year olds, that figure climbed to 1,421 per 100,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

