Singapore tourism board says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case

Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines had returned to the city-state after a 40-year-old passenger was suspected to have contracted COVID-19. "On July 13, the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.

It said the passenger tested positive to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test onboard and had been conveyed to hospital for further confirmatory testing.

Advertisement

Also Read: India starts probe into alleged dumping of electrogalvanized steel from Korea, Japan, Singapore

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)