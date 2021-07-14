Left Menu

Singapore tourism board says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 08:28 IST
Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines had returned to the city-state after a 40-year-old passenger was suspected to have contracted COVID-19. "On July 13, the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.

It said the passenger tested positive to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test onboard and had been conveyed to hospital for further confirmatory testing.

