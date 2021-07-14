Pope Francis has left hospital - local media

Pope Francis has left the Rome hospital where he underwent intestinal surgery 11 days ago, local media reported on Monday.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the Vatican. Photographers at the Gemelli hospital saw two cars escorted by Vatican security leave via a side entrance shortly before 11.00 a.m. (0900 GMT) after staff had put a wheelchair in the trunk of one of the vehicles.

The first of the two cars had darkened windows. The 84-year-old pope had part of his colon removed on July 4. On Sunday he made his first public appearance since the surgery, standing for about 10 minutes while speaking from the balcony of his suite.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican released five pictures of the pope during a visit earlier in the day to the children's cancer ward on the same floor as his suite. They showed the pope seeming in good condition as he walked unassisted along the corridor of the ward, greeting children, parents, and doctors. In pictures released on Sunday, he was using a wheelchair when he visited patients.

Francis has no commitments for the rest of the month apart from his Sunday blessing, although the Vatican is proceeding with plans for a papal trip to Slovakia and the Hungarian capital of Budapest in mid-September. Scotland's bishops on Monday announced that the pope will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November, health permitting. He is also expected to visit Malta and Cyprus later the same month.

